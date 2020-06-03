UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- 2020 hasn't made deciding where to go to college any easier.
Dr. Cheryl Green, president of Governors State University, stopped by the Saturday Morning Extra (virtual) set to talk with Val Warner about how to make the right decisions when choosing a college education.
Founded in 1969, GSU is a public university located in University Park, just south of Chicago. They offer undergraduate, masters and doctoral level degrees in a variety of studies and are hosting a virtual open house on Saturday, July 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information about GSU and the open house: https://www.govst.edu/learn-local/.
Sponsored Content
Saturday Morning Extra: Governors State University president talks college decisions
Related topics:
educationuniversity parksaturday morning extracollege
educationuniversity parksaturday morning extracollege
Sponsored Content
SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group focuses on building holistic investment plan
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group focuses on building holistic investment plan
More Videos