fashion

Fashion Friday: From Ariana Grande's Disney princess look to Charlize Theron's golden goddess dress

By Roshumba Williams
It's been a busy week in Hollywood with awards shows and premieres, so fashion expert Roshumba Williams is kicking off the weekend right by rounding up her top seven celebrity looks of the week.

The Grammy Awards were all about celebrating artists who not only expressed themselves through their music on Sunday but showed off their unique styles on the red carpet as well.

Ariana Grande looked just like a Disney princess as she waltzed down the Grammys red carpet. She wore a grey Giambattista Valli tulle gown and topped off the mesmerizing look with long, satin gloves.

Lizzo swept at the Grammys with three wins, but she initially grabbed Williams' attention while walking down the red carpet. The R&B singer channeled old-Hollywood glamour in an hourglass white gown. The ensemble was complete with a furry boa and diamonds.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been heating up the awards shows this season. Mendes stood out on the red carpet in a trim-fit magenta Louis Vuitton suit, which he accessorized with a vintage pocket chain. Meanwhile, Cabello was stunning in her yellow Atelier Versace gown, complete with side-ruching and a high side slit.



Charlize Theron was a golden goddess on the Costume Designers Guild Awards red carpet, where she donned a beaded Louis Vuitton gown. Theron accented the dress with black velvet sleeves and a matching headband. The actress was honored with the spotlight award at the ceremony, adding yet another accessory to her ensemble.

Best supporting actress nominee Florence Pugh stunned on the Oscar nominees luncheon red carpet in her asymmetrical tangerine dress. The Monse gown was silky and simple but made unique with its modern drape.

And finally, Blake Lively was simply enchanting at a New York screening of "The Rhythm Section." The actress accessorized her black velvet off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana dress with long, leather gloves and an emerald statement necklace.

The 92nd Academy Awards are fast-approaching, so stay tuned for more fashion coverage with supermodel and fashion expert Williams.

Join On The Red Carpet on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET 12 p.m. CT 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET 5:30 p.m. CT 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "The 92nd Academy Awards" - 8 p.m. ET 7 p.m. CT 5 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET 10 p.m. CT 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET 1:35 a.m CT 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityred carpet fashionoscarshollywoodfashionmercedes benz usa oscars fashionoscar fashionsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News