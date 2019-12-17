Great Chicago Light Fight: Tinley Park family continues 30-year tradition of 'Winter Wonderland'

TINLEY PARK (WLS) -- Meet Dominic Kowalczyk of Tinley Park, a veteran Christmas decorator (with national experience) and the latest contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight. Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' in his front yard every December since 1990.
"Every year we have to one-up it," Kowalczyk said.
This year's display includes over 150,000 lights synched up to 25 Christmas songs. The newest addition is a light up dance floor in the driveway.
After establishing their house as a local attraction, the Kowalczyk family decided to direct that attention toward a cause. At several spots along the display, they've place donation boxes for a local organization that assists with homelessness: Together We Cope.
"It starts with just the family and friends, and then the community all gets together. Tons of people come out here," Kowalczyk said. "It's just grown to be huge."
Think you have the best holiday decorations around?
Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.
Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. We will accept entries until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13.
We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Friday, December 20. Good luck!
