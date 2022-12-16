Elk Grove Village display wins ABC7's 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight

Watch the video below to see this year's finalists,

The Sandberg Family in Elk Grove Village is this year's winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight.

ELK GROVE VILLATE, Ill. (WLS) -- After thousands voted, the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight Champion is: the Sandberg Family of Elk Grove Village!

More than 24,000 voted in this year's contest.

The Sandberg Family at 391 Walnut Lane, has been decorating their home for five years and features LED lights and more than 300 blow molds, including a 33-piece choir.

Take a look at all of this year's finalists.

1222 Oakton Lane, Naperville, IL

20581 King Arthur Court, Lynwood, IL

969 Ekman Drive, Batavia, IL

7805 Nottingham Drive, Tinley Park, IL

391 Walnut Lane, Elk Grove Village, IL

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park

2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst

2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park

2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark

2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake