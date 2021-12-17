Tinley Park family wins ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2021

Congratulations to the O'Connor family in Tinley Park, who have now been crowned as the 2021 Great Chicago Light Fight winners!
For weeks we've been asking you to send in your videos in the Great Chicago Light fight, then to vote from among the five finalists.
After being the runner-up in the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight, Scott O'Connor now has bragging rights for the family's spectacular holiday display!
Scott said it took about a month of decorating with nearly 80,000 lights at his south suburban home located at 7414 162nd Place in Tinley Park.
The festive competition showcases local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
Here were the 2021 ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists:
#1: 720 Boxwood Drive, Schaumburg, IL
#2: 315 S. Louis Street, Mount Prospect, IL
#3: 7414 162nd Place, Tinley Park, IL
#4: 371 Canyon Trail, Carol Stream, IL
#5: 1222 Oakton Lane, Naperville, IL
Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:
2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst
2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park
2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark
2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake