Tinley Park family wins ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2021

Check out the incredible holiday displays from our 2021 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists - then vote for your favorite!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Santa's elves have tallied up the votes and the results are in!Congratulations to the O'Connor family in Tinley Park, who have now been crowned as the 2021 Great Chicago Light Fight winners!For weeks we've been asking you to send in your videos in the Great Chicago Light fight, then to vote from among the five finalists.After being the runner-up in the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight, Scott O'Connor now has bragging rights for the family's spectacular holiday display!Scott said it took about a month of decorating with nearly 80,000 lights at his south suburban home located at 7414 162nd Place in Tinley Park.The festive competition showcases local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.#1: 720 Boxwood Drive, Schaumburg, IL#2: 315 S. Louis Street, Mount Prospect, IL#3: 7414 162nd Place, Tinley Park, IL#4: 371 Canyon Trail, Carol Stream, IL#5: 1222 Oakton Lane, Naperville, ILWant to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here: