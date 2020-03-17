coronavirus illinois

Emergency food boxes prepared by Greater Chicago Food Depository as food insecurity grows during COVID-19 outbreak

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is packaging and delivering tens of thousands of emergency food supply boxes throughout the region during the COVID-19 outbreak to combat growing food insecurity.

"We know that - with all of the school closures and businesses closing - that lower income families, hourly workers will be disproportionately affected by this crisis," said spokesman Greg Trotter.

"So we're very concerned about a rising need in our community. A rising food insecurity.

Each box contains a series of essential food ingredients along with non-perishables.This week the depository is preparing about 27,000 boxes, and they only expect that number to grow in the weeks to come.

Trotter directed those looking to help to the depository's website
