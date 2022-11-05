Chicago police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside bus station

Chicago police have released photos of the man suspected of killing a Greyhound employee at the West Loop bus terminal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report

An arrest warrant has been issued aainst Rodnee Miller in the October 24 shooting that killed 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis. Police said Gaddis was walking to the West Loop terminal in the 600-block of West Harrison Street when he was killed.

Police said Miller arrived at the station from Minneapolis, waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and shot him to death. He then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station.

Investigators released photos of te suspect in the clothing he was wearing before the homicide and after; e changes from light to dark clothing.

A Greyhound spokesperson said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our colleague, Duwon Gaddis, during today's incident outside of our Chicago station. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We are continuing to work with local authorities as we navigate the unfortunate loss of our team member."

"The offender is approximately 5-foot-10. Dark skin. Heavyset. He's wearing sweatpants with two stripes on either side of his legs. He's also wearing a black hoodie with white writing across it," Stevens said.