Chicago police arrest suspect in Greyhound employee's murder outside West Loop bus station

CPD Supt. David Brown announced the man wanted for murder in the shooting at the West Loop Greyhound bus station has been apprehended in Alabama.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges in the fatal shooting of a Greyhound worker outside a city bus terminal in October.

Rodnee Miller is charged with first degree murder in the October 24 shooting that killed 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis. Police said Gaddis was walking to the West Loop terminal in the 600-block of West Harrison Street when he was killed.

Police said Miller arrived at the station from Minneapolis, waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and shot him to death. He then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station.

According to CPD, when Miller saw Gaddis he knew him to be a rival gang member and took the opportunity to shoot him before fleeing.

Miller was arrested in Alabama with the help of the FBI.

A Greyhound spokesperson said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our colleague, Duwon Gaddis, during today's incident outside of our Chicago station. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We are continuing to work with local authorities as we navigate the unfortunate loss of our team member."