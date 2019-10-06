Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid before wedding, police say

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA -- A groom has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting his then-fiance's bridesmaid, but she married him anyway.

The assault happened while the wedding party was preparing for the celebration at a resort on Aug. 30, authorities say.

The bridesmaid says they were all drinking two days before the wedding. She blacked out, and when she woke up she says her clothes were removed and Daniel Carney was fondling her.

Police say a review of surveillance video from the resort shows Carney pulling the woman into the locker room and she appeared to be "extremely unsteady on her feet."

According to police, the assault stopped when the bride caught him, but the wedding went on.

Police say the groom admitted to taking advantage of the bridesmaid.

Court documents show investigators listened in on a call between Carney and his accuser. They say during the call, he repeatedly told her he was sorry, specifically saying it was his fault several times.

Prosecutors charged Carney on Thursday with one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, and another misdemeanor for indecent assault without consent of other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniasexually assaultsex crimeu.s. & worldsexual assaultwedding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
1 killed, 1 hurt in West Rogers Park apartment shooting: police
Boy, 17, struck, killed by Red Line train at Granville
Police chase from northwest Indiana to Chicago ends in shootout
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
CTA Blue Line resumes normal service Monday morning
Show More
Waukegan man accused of plowing SUV into crowd, killing man
Deer jumps through window of hair salon: VIDEO
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Boy shot while riding in car with relatives on South Side
More TOP STORIES News