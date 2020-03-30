Coronavirus Chicago: Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Representatives with Bank the Blue will hold a press Monday morning to offer aid to Chicago police officers on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.
Loop Medical Center will provide free screening for COVID-19 to all Chicago police officers. Officers can call to schedule an appointment,
RELATED: CPD distributes 12K COVID-19 protective gear kits to patrol officers
Bank the Blue is also working with area businesses to provide supplies to police officers, including hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes and spray and more.
For more information, including how to donate and a list of drop off centers, visit bigmouthmarket.com/bank-the-blue.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
