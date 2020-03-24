coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: CPD distributes 12K COVID-19 protective gear kits to patrol officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every Chicago police officer patrolling the streets is now equipped with coronavirus protective gear, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after it was reported that CPD was coming dangerously close to running out of their critical protective gear.

"In order to keep our officers safe we have distributed over 12,000 protective gear kits," Beck said.

The news is a welcoming sigh of relief as officers and firefighters are often the first to come in contact with coronavirus patients.

To date, six CPD officers and five Chicago firefighters have tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Chicago coronavirus testing facility for first responders run by Illinois National Guard opens on NW Side

"We're working diligently... on the extensive cleaning of the districts, particularly the districts where we have experienced people testing positive," Beck said. "Special attention is being paid to common areas: desk, bathrooms, lockups, break rooms, and processing areas and other high traffic areas."

"We have several ambulances that are dedicated to possible COVID-19 cases," Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard Ford added.

With the city fighting a deadly pandemic and essentially on lockdown, Chicago police are left to patrol almost empty streets.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker pushes for more PPE for first responders

"911 calls down 30% during this month," Beck said. "We've also seen a significant reduction in vehicle stops and pedestrian stops by our police officers. All of this indicates to me that people are doing what we ask."
