Smash-and-grab robbers target Gucci store on Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of people robbed a Gucci store along the Magnificent Mile Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said between six to ten people entered the shop in the 900 block of N. Michigan Avenue at around 4 p.m. The group of both men and women then broke a display case and took an unknown amount of property, according to CPD.The offenders fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, according to police.No other details are known at this time.Area Central detectives are investigating.