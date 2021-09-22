Guinness announces plan to open brewery, taproom in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is adding another brewery to the city.The iconic Irish brew, Guinness, is set to make it official Wednesday. Citing the city's Irish heritage and roots, the company has decided to make Chicago its second home."No one does St. Patrick's Day like Chicago, so naturally, Guinness already has a special place in our city's history," said Alderman Walter Burnett Jr., of Chicago's 27th Ward. "Now we get to make it a little more official with the Guinness Chicago Taproom, which will help further enliven our already vibrant West Loop neighborhood and bring new jobs to the area."The company is planning to open a taproom and brewery at 375 N. Morgan Street in the West Loop at the historic railroad depot.The 15,000 square-foot space is scheduled to open in 2023.The taproom will offer rotating beers, including some exclusive to the Windy City, "bringing to life the spirit of Chicago's 77 neighborhoods and unique cultural elements," the company said."For years we've seen Guinness as an integral part of so many bar and restaurant experiences, around the world and especially right here in Chicago," said Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "We are thrilled there will now be a place Chicagoans can come to enjoy the full Guinness experience, while also continuing to strengthen the rich fabric of Chicago's thriving hospitality community."The new location is said to create more than 75 jobs to support operations.It will be the second Guinness taproom and brewery in the country, with the first in Baltimore, Maryland.