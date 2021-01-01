2020 Cook County deaths break records due to gun violence, opioid overdoses, COVID-19, ME says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9250879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple was shot shortly after ringing in the New Year as Chicago police say murders and shootings were up by 50% in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 2020 was a very deadly year in Cook County.While the pandemic took a heavy toll, COVID-19 is also being blamed for contributing to a record high number of deaths due to gun violence.At 18-years-old, Nasee Minniefield just graduated from high school and had his whole life ahead of him, until he was shot and killed on Halloween."I really haven't been right since," said Nasee's grandmother, Donna Minniefield. "I'm numb, I'm sad, I'm hurting."According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, Minniefield was one of 875 people who died from gun violence last year; 78% of the victims were Black."That is by far the highest total of gun-related homicides we have ever had. The only time we came anywhere near that was in 1994 when we had 838 homicides due to gun violence," said Natalia Derevyanny, Spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's office."I see so many on TV and I've watched so many innocent children -- kids get killed and I never would have dreamed a day in my life that I would feel the pain that they feel," Minniefield said.Gun violence deaths were not the only record-breaker for the year. Cook County also recorded a total of 16,049 deaths in 2020, which was also a record.Those numbers were driven up by the 8,192 lives lost due to COVID-19 infection deaths.Pandemic stress is also considered a contributing factor to the number of homicides during the unprecedented year.Chicago police also released the final crime number for 2020 Friday which showed that shootings and murders jumped up by more than 50% in 2020.In 2020, there were 769 murders, up considerably compared to the 495 murders tallied in 2019.As for shootings, the city logged 3,261 last year, a big jump from 2,140 shootings in 2019. The number of shooting victims climbed to 4,033 in 2020, up from 2,598 in 2019.This illustrating a skyrocketing year for violence after three years of progress where many innocent children were killed and some police also became targets of gunfire.Nearly a quarter of the murders happened on the West Side.City leaders and a new Chicago police superintendent were forced to tackle civil unrest amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing several community policing strategies amongst other tactics. But police say overall crime is down.Police Superintendent David Brown is promising to make improvements when it comes to building up community partnerships and strengthening investigations."I think our savior is going to be the COVID vaccination," Dr. Faran Bokhari, Chief of Trauma at Cook County Hospital. "I think people are so tired of being indoors and not being able to do what they usually do."Another sobering statistic is the all-time high number of deaths from opioid overdoses reported by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. According to the ME, there are 1,599 confirmed cases so far, and potentially as many as 500 more pending toxicology results."Really, our worst fears were, you know, really, you know, imagined -- that we've seen the number of opioid fatalities just spike in a very troublesome way," said Dr. Steven Aks, Cook County Hospital ER Physician and Toxicologist.But behind all the statistics, there are real families who have lost loved ones and who are hurting. These families carry the pain of 2020 into the new year as they hope for healing.Two people were hit by stray gunfire just after they rang in the New Year.At around 12 minutes past midnight, Chicago police said a man and a woman were sitting in the living room of a home when shots were fired from outside striking them.The shooting occurred in the 8700-block of South Buffalo Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.The 51-year-old man is now in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head and a 51-year-old woman has a graze wound to her head. No one is in custody.A 41-year-old man was killed in Chicago's first homicide of the new year.Police said he was driving near 47th and King Drive in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood overnight when someone began shooting.The man was shot in the neck and crashed his car.Police have not made any arrests.Friday morning, Superintendent Brown issued a statement saying: