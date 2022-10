Gurnee crash: At least 4 injured in collision in north suburbs, sheriff's office says

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least four people were injured in a crash in the north suburbs Sunday.

The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream.

The crash happened near US-45 and Rollins Road in Gurnee, according to the Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.