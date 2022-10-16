Gurnee crash: 3 killed after Jeep SUV crashes into tree line, catches fire, police say

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a fiery north suburban crash early Sunday morning, police said.

A Jeep SUV caught fire after crashing into a tree line along Route 132 near Greenleaf Street in Gurnee at about 2 a.m., police said. Responding officers found the Jeep and called the Gurnee Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

Officers learned three people inside the Jeep died. Officers were unable to identify them at the time.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene and aided with the crash investigation. Grand Avenue, between 1st and North Greenleaf streets, was closed in both directions during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police. Officials have not provided further information about the incident.

