Chicago planning to hold Halloween parties, parades

City also holding a costume contest with a bar of chocolate from Blommer's as the prize
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is going big with Halloween this year. The city announced a week-long Halloweek celebration starting Saturday, October 23.

It includes a parade in Washington Park on the 23 and a parade on State Street downtown on the 30.

There are also a variety of neighborhood events and a city-wide costume contest. You can upload your costume pictures for a chance to win a 10-pound bar of chocolate from Blommer's Chocolate.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will also have Halloween-themed programming.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have learned that we can be open and do the things we love while staying safe," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "That is why I am thrilled to kick off our 2021 Halloweek celebration as part of My CHI. My Future. in conjunction with CDPH and our community partners. Beginning October 23, we're offering a weeklong celebration of trick-or-treating and other activities that our children and families can once again enjoy. As we celebrate this holiday in a reimagined way, I want to remind everyone that this wouldn't be possible without masking, social distancing, and most importantly vaccinations.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends unvaccinated people trick-or-treating outdoors where masks when social distancing is not possible. Trick-or-treat groups should also remain small and people passing out candy should wear masks.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagohalloweek.org.
