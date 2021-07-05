Hammond shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Four people were shot, two fatally, in a shooting in Hammond, Indiana Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at about 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired in the area of the 5900-block of Wallace Road, police said.

The officers arrived at the scene and found shell casings and four people who had been shot, police said.

Two of the shooting victims died after being transported to a hospital, police said. The other two victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.
