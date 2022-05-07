Lifestyle expert highlights great options for Mother's Day gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle highlights a variety of gifts that you can get mom this Mother's Day.
Some beauty products to grab include Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide Moisturizer; it's formulated to brighten skin instantly, leaving you with two times brighter skin versus a basic moisturizer.
Nichelle also highlights Beautifect Box, saying "it's perfect for the glam mom who wants to level up her beauty or skin care routine. Every woman/glam mom should think of this as their go-to luxury portable table."
Two other items to help mom out include the Levoit VortexIQ Cordless Vacuum and the Cosori Dual Blaze Air Fryer. Nichelle said "both of these products offer auto-technology to help moms who are always busy."
Save 25% off the Cosori Dual Blaze Smart Air Fryer with promo code LOVEMOM25 until 11:59 PDT Sunday.
