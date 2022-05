Lifestyle expert highlights great options for Mother's Day gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle highlights a variety of gifts that you can get mom this Mother's Day.Some beauty products to grab include Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide Moisturizer ; it's formulated to brighten skin instantly, leaving you with two times brighter skin versus a basic moisturizer.Nichelle also highlights Beautifect Box , saying "it's perfect for the glam mom who wants to level up her beauty or skin care routine. Every woman/glam mom should think of this as their go-to luxury portable table."Two other items to help mom out include the Levoit VortexIQ Cordless Vacuum and the Cosori Dual Blaze Air Fryer . Nichelle said "both of these products offer auto-technology to help moms who are always busy."Save 25% off the Cosori Dual Blaze Smart Air Fryer with promo code LOVEMOM25 until 11:59 PDT Sunday.