coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois: CDC, health experts urge caution for Mother's Day weekend gatherings as cases rise

COVID test might not catch mild symptoms
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Health experts urge caution for Mother's Day as COVID cases rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said Chicago now falls in the medium transmission risk level just ahead of Mother's Day, warning experts of another possible surge.

That's why officials are urging people to mask up and avoid gatherings altogether if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Doctors also said an at-home test might not even detect the virus if symptoms are mild.

For now, Chicago officials are not requiring masks, but strongly recommend wearing them, especially in indoor spaces.

Chicago and suburban counties are now at "medium" community level, with more than 200 new cases per 100,000 reported in the last seven days.



"You want to be really careful," said Dr. Susan Bleasdale, director for infection prevention at UI Health. "If you're visiting your mother, and there's someone that is vulnerable, if you're going to visit them, you may choose to wear a mask the entire time you visit together."

If Chicago moves from medium to a "high" community level, more mitigations would be possible, but that would require a steep increase in hospitalizations, which have been on the rise but only moderately.

Illinois COVID cases



Illinois reported 7,709 new COVID cases and seven deaths Friday as the CDC said nine Chicago-area counties have reached a "medium" risk of transmission.

There have been at least 3,169,315 total COVID cases as of Friday, including at least 33,660 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Count of US COVID deaths nears 1 million: Who we've lost and why

As of Thursday night, 808 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 66 patients were in the ICU, and 24 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 22,018,536 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.76% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 14,163.

Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Will, DeKalb, Kendall and Winnebago counties have "medium" COVID risk levels, according to the CDC.

"You know, especially that 0 to 19 group, they're reporting the most cases every day," said Chris Hoff, with DuPage County Health Dept. "But we are seeing increases in every age group across the community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicmother's dayreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
9 Chicago-area counties reach 'medium' COVID risk levels, CDC says
IDPH response to veterans home COVID outbreak not fast enough: audit
Illinois reports 5,748 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
Illinois reports 4,148 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
TOP STORIES
Car dealership burglary thwarted after business hit hours earlier
Man struggles with robbery suspect before being shot 3 times
Chicago's real estate market is red hot on the South Side
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Woman says she was maced by bakery owner while picking up free cake
Man shot to death in car on Chicago's NW Side
Virus found in body of man who received pig heart transplant, died
Show More
Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' actor, has died
Exclusive: Irvin reacts after getting $25M campaign donation
Missing mom's family breaks silence after murder charges dropped
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News