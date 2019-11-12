'He was a great man. He loved everybody,'; Man killed in Portage Park stabbing remembered as well-known graffiti artist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in Monday's fatal stabbing in Portage Park has been identified.

28-year-old Reinaldo Sanchez was one of four men stabbed during after a crash that led to an argument outside a bar.

RELATED: 1 killed, 3 others critically injured after stabbing in Portage Park

Sanchez was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with stab wounds to the chest, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Friends of Sanchez spoke to ABC7 and said he was a well-known graffiti artist who had a big heart.

"He was a great man. He loved everybody, he respected everybody and that's why everybody is here. He never wanted to be involved in something like this" friend "Flash ABC" said.

Friends and loved ones gathered around a memorial where the stabbing happened on Monday night.

The three other people injured in the attack are still in critical condition.

Officers are still looking for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkchicago violenceman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record cold moves in
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in County Club Hills
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Mayor Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for cold weather
More TOP STORIES News