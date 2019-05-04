2 cases of Legionnaires' possibly linked to University of Chicago Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second time in a week, state health officials said Chicago hospital patients had been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.The Illinois Department of Public Health has identified two new cases of the potentially-deadly lung infection, which is contracted by inhaling aerosolized water containing the Legionella bacteria.Both infected individuals were recent patients at the University of Chicago Medical Center, but it's unclear if they contracted the illness at the Hyde Park hospital. UC officials said extensive water system testing found no evidence of Legionella at the facility. IDPH has not determined the source of the infection.IDPH said the infected patients had also received treatment during the potential exposure period at other medical facilities but declined to identify those locations.On April 26, IDPH said two different patients at another south side medical center, Mercy Hospital, had also been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease. Water testing at Mercy came back positive for Legionella, officials said. The facility has since flushed its water system.University of Chicago Medical Center statement: