Coronavirus: 3rd COVID-19 patient in Illinois being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The third patient in Illinois to test positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is being treated at a hospital in Arlington Heights, hospital officials said Monday.Illinois health officials announced Saturday that a third person in Cook County has tested positive for the virus. The positive test still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.Northwest Community Hospital officials said they are working closely with officials from the CDC, Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health.The hospital said in a statement, "NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials. At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times."Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission. The state of Illinois will request that CDC deploy a team to Illinois to support these efforts."A Chicago husband and wife became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois. The woman traveled to Wuhan, China and her husband later became sick. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring.Health officials said they have made a full recovery.