4 new Chicago coronavirus cases announced, bringing IL total to 11; Wilmette school closed after student exposed to COVID-19 patient

Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago and Illinois health officials announced the four new cases Monday afternoon. The four new cases are all in Chicago, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Arwady said two of the four new cases, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s, are family members of the sixth case of COVID-19 announced by officials Friday. That case involves a woman in her 50s, an employee of Chicago Public Schools at Vaughn Occupational High School, who returned to Illinois after taking a cruise on the Grand Princess.
Arwady said those cases highlight that transmission of COVID-19 appears to require close contact. She said there is no evidence that there has been any transmission at the school related to this case, and so far all testing has returned negative results.
Arwady said the third new cases is a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois from California.
The fourth new case is a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise that was known to be linked to COVID-19.
All four new patients are in good condition, Arwady said.
Governor Pritzker said he has declared a disaster proclamation in order to open up more resources and sourced of funding to address the spread of COVID-19.
"To be clear, this declaration will build on an already-robust response that has been developed over many months," Pritzker said. "We have one of the most robust public health systems in the nation and we were one of the first states to test for COVID-19 because we knew to press for that."
Pritzker also said voluntary surveillance testing has begun at 15 hospitals across the state to monitor the presence of the virus in communities; seven hospitals in Cook County, three hospitals in northern Illinois, three hospitals in central Illinois and two hospitals in southern Illinois.
The governor encouraged people to continue to take reasonable precautions such as handwashing, making responsible travel decisions, and making responsible decisions about attending large public events.
"Don't let fear replace levelheadedness," he said. "This is going to affect your daily life."
He said he will now be holding daily briefings in the name of transparency and accuracy, in hopes of keeping Illinoisans informed and prevent the spread of misinformation.
Health officials confirmed the seventh case over the weekend, which involved a Chicago man in his 60s.
Health officials said that may be the state's first case of community spread. Arwady said that the man is a Chicago resident and he's currently hospitalized in serious condition.
Also on Sunday, Amtrak announced that officials in St. Louis County, Missouri, confirmed a new coronavirus case involving a Missouri woman who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week.
The person has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 and is awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county officials told Amtrak.
Officials in Missouri said the woman called a hotline and went to the hospital and after being discharged, she was sent home. The woman and her family were ordered to self-quarantine, which officials said her family violated by visiting a school dance.
Officials said Union Station was cleaned and disinfected and Amtrak train number 303 is back in St. Louis.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
LOYOLA ACADEMY CLOSED AFTER STUDENT EXPOSED TO PERSON WITH COVID-19
Coronavirus concerns have prompted the closure of another high school in the Chicago area.
Loyola Academy in Wilmette is closed Monday for a deep cleaning and to figure out the next steps after school officials said they learned Sunday night that a student and the student's family had contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
An announcement posted on Loyola Academy's webpage said the student exposed was in class through Friday. The student and the student's family are now under a 14-day quarantine and so far, are not showing any symptoms and although the risk to other students is low, they did decide to cancel classes Monday.
This follows the closure of Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park. A teaching assistant there had been on a cruise ship, returned to work last month and later tested positive.
There are no students who are sick, the school was disinfected on Saturday morning, and will remain closed until March 18.
With more cases popping up across our area, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be prepared for what may come.
"We want the public to be prepared as well and start thinking internally in their homes and communities on what they need to be doing," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
"We're not talking about this easy, airborne transmission," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "The primary way that this is transmitted is through the droplets when people cough and they sneeze."
