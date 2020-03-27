coronavirus chicago

43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases after churchgoers attend service at Life Church in Glenview

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in the northern suburbs may be at the center of the latest cluster of novel coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Forty three people at the Life Church of Glenview are sick, and at least 10 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Anthony LoCascio said it all started after a service on March 15 when 80 people attended service to hear a guest speaker.

Most of the sick range in age from the late 20s to mid-40s, and there are some children sick as well.

LoCascio's wife, Layna, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night informing church members about the infected congregation, including some people that had to be hospitalized. She also said her husband is slowly recovering, but remains in pain.

The pastor said he did think about whether or not to hold the service, but at the time, the "stay-at-home" order had not yet been imposed, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state was low.

This past Sunday he held a virtual service on YouTube and talked about his symptoms.

"I've been feeling very poorly, my health has not been very good, I don't have a cough, or a fever, I don't think anymore," Pastor LoCascio said. "Today I don't feel like I have fever, I haven't checked my temperature. They wouldn't even test me for coronavirus."

"We are actually going through it," Layna said. "Quite as much as we have."



More TOP STORIES News