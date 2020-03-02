Coronavirus: 4th Illinois person tests positive for COVID-19, 3rd patient in Illinois being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

Some students and staff are staying home in Arlington Heights Monday as a precaution after they may have been exposed to a patient with coronavirus.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois health officials have announced Monday that a fourth person in the state has tested positive for novel coronavirus.Officials said the fourth case is a woman in her 70s who is the wife of the man, also in his 70s, who is the third case of COVID-19. The positive test still needs to be confirmed by the CDC.The third patient in Illinois to test positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is being treated at a hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said Monday. Health officials said the woman who is the fourth case is quarantined at home and complying with health officials. Both the man and woman are in good condition.Northwest Community Hospital officials said they are working closely with officials from the CDC, Cook County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health.The hospital said in a statement, "NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials. At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times."Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission. The state of Illinois will request that CDC deploy a team to Illinois to support these efforts."A healthcare worker said hospital staff told her to stay home from work because she might have come in contact with the patient sick with COVID-19.Health care workers are working to track down people who may have come into contact with the patient, including hospital staff.The healthcare worker said Northwest Community sent her a text message telling her she was placed on temporary work restrictions because she may have come in contact with a patient who is sick with the virus.Meanwhile, some students and staff in Arlington Heights School District 25 are staying home as a precaution after they may have been exposed to the patient.District 25 includes Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive-Mary Stitt elementary schools.The district's superintendent said she is being proactive, notifying students and staff after several people that work and attend schools in the district may have been exposed to somebody related to a hospital worker that was exposed to a patient with COVID-19.The superintendent said she was notified Sunday night that two staff members and their children were contacted by a babysitter.A member of the babysitter's family is a hospital employee that was exposed to a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.Those employees and students will stay home and self-monitor their symptoms, although at this point, none of them are displaying symptoms.The superintendent said she is working directly with the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Village of Arlington Heights for any next steps.A Chicago husband and wife became the first two cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. The woman traveled to Wuhan, China and her husband later became sick. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring.Health officials said they have made a full recovery.