Coronavirus update: All Illinois schools close Tuesday with free meals available at CPS schools

As Chicago Public Schools students leave school for at least the rest the month, CPS employees work around the clock in the new COVID-19 command center at district headquarters.
Unlike the strike, students cannot use school buildings during the mandated closure.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 93 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects
"Do not send your send your children to schools. They will be closed. The only thing schools will be open for is to provide delivery of food services," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
CPS provides millions of breakfasts and lunches a year and said they will continue to distribute meals to families outside of each school beginning Tuesday. Families can pick up food packs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and will be given up to three days worth of food for every child living in a household.
Coronavirus update: Chicago Public Schools to give out free meals for students during COVID-19 closures
"We set this up, so it is grab and go so that will limit interaction and touching between individuals picking and those who prepared the food," CPS CEO Dr. Janet Jackson said.
Safe passage workers will be on hand to escort families to school from home. Each student will also go home with enrichment packets.
"We cannot mandate that those assignment be graded and incorporated into a student grade, however teachers will use all tools to encourage students to do it," Jackson said.
CPS families were allowed to go inside some classes Monday morning. At Swift Elementary School in Edgewater, students picked up packets to take home which are full of assignments for the next few weeks.
"I am going to be a school teacher again," said Swift Elementary School parent Phillip Van Lear. "We are going to do a little home schooling. We have already planned it. It is going to be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids are not pleased but that's OK."
Lightfoot said schools all will be thoroughly cleaned. Although there have been a small number of coronavirus cases related to schools, investigations will continue if a member of a school community tests positive while schools are closed.
A coronavirus case closed Mark Sheridan Math and Science Academy in Bridgeport Monday. In addition, Noble charter schools are also closed Monday after a staff member at Mansueto High School in Brighton Park tested positive for COVID-19.
Parents can call 773-553-KIDS or email familyservices@cps.edu for questions.
Crews at 18 Chicago Parks are cleaning and sanitizing for children who don't have a place to go. Special programming will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be capped a 250 people. Parents need to register their child online or in person.
A full listing of locations is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.