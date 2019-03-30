Health & Fitness

America's Beauty Show offers sneak peak at what's to come in the beauty and salon industry

America's Beauty Show is underway at McCormick Place.

With more than 76,000 salon professionals and owners, aspiring students and teachers, headliners and educators, leading product manufacturers and distributors showing their latest products and distributors, America's Beauty Show is the ultimate destination for serious beauty professionals.

ABC7 got a look inside the show, and got a sneak peak of what's to come in the world of beauty.

To learn more about America's Beauty Show, visit https://www.americasbeautyshow.com/
