Chicago coronavirus: Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge in Chicago is expected to decide by Monday whether to order the release of a large number of Cook County Jail detainees because of the threat from COVID-19.U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Thursday heard testimony for and against such a mass transfer of prisoners or an inmate release in an ongoing lawsuit against the county filed by civil rights attorneys.Whatever the decision, Cassandra Greer-Lee says it will be too late for her husband.Nickolas Lee, 42, died of coronavirus on April 12. Lee was the third of six Cook County Jail detainees to have died from COVID-19 according to jail officials.His wife on Thursday told the I-Team that she tried to get help for him when he first got sick in his cell in late March."I called over 132 times no one was there to help me no one was there to help him." Greer-Lee said.She said on April 6, "finally he was taken over to John Stroger Hospital in the ICU. He was already in a severe stage of coding and he passed away; April 12, at 4:20 a.m."The I-Team interviewed Greer-Lee outside Cook County Jail where she has been among a small group of protesters."I don't want this agony on anyone because this will haunt me the rest of my life," she said.Her husband, a convicted bank robber, was awaiting trial on a new case; armed violence charges from 2018, including aggravated assault on a police officer.In the eyes of the law he was innocent of those charges, and civil rights attorneys said he shouldn't have been locked up while awaiting trial.That is kind of situation that brought attorneys for some other county jail detainees to a federal courtroom on Thursday-by video conference-with Judge Matthew Kennelly considering their request for a larger release of prisoners to prevent them getting sick and possibly dying.Even though Cassandra Greer-Lee said she wasn't trying to get her husband out on bond - his history precluded that - she said he didn't deserve to die from a virus while he was just awaiting trial behind bars."Cook County found my husband guilty and gave him a death sentence. That's not fair," she said. "All I can do now, because I didn't win the battle for my husband, all I can do now is try to help the others that's here, that's still alive."In a statement provided to the I-Team on Thursday Sheriff Tom Dart pointed to what he called the detainee's "extensive history of felony convictions dating back 20 years for drug and gun offenses."At the same time the sheriff continued his staunch defense of jail operations, saying extensive sanitation efforts have been aimed at preventing loss of life.