Camp TK provides healing experience for grieving children

Camp TK is a free, weekend bereavement camp that provides a healing experience for children and teens ages 6-18.
At camp, children and teens will come together to talk about their loss, to remember special times, to meet new friends and to have fun while in a safe and supportive setting. They will be given the opportunity to share stories about their loved ones, participate in art, outdoor activities, animal assisted therapy dogs and grief education in addition to many other camp activities.
Camp TK
Date: October 11-13, 2019
Hours: Weekend Sleepover Camp
Address: Camp Manitoqua, Frankfort, IL
For more information about Camp TK, click here.
