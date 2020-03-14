Coronavirus

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- School closures, financial uncertainty, canceled events.

Fears surrounding COVID -19 continue to mount.

As health experts work to mitigate the spread of the virus, panic is setting in - something we're even seeing in the shopping aisles.

"History shows that with all of these viruses, when they hit and we have a lot of the unknown, people react rather than waiting and seeing how things are going to transpire," says Fresno Health and Wellness psychologist Dr. Michelle Scoggins.

Scoggins says the panic over coronavirus is spreading faster than the disease itself.

"It's normal that these anxieties come up with any sort of virus or outbreak and we've also seen what it's done to China and Italy and that brings us to a greater fear in the United States," she says.

Coronavirus is becoming an everyday conversation, even in her patient sessions.

Dr. Scoggins recommends staying informed but also finding time to unplug.

Alejandro Murillo says his family limits their time outdoors now but he wants to make sure the fear doesn't impact his son.

"Don't try to get too afraid or too much into it. Be smart but still have fun with it," he says.

As for coping mechanisms, Dr. Scoggins recommends yoga, meditation, breathing exercises.

"If you're feeling overwhelmed, feeling like the symptoms aren't going away, that you're having a difficult time sleeping or being around people or have this overarching fear of what the future may hold, definitely seek out a professional," she adds.

Much like you would go to the doctor for signs of physical illness, be sure to seek professional help for your mental well being.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusmental health
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession: Economist
Coronavirus: Taco Bell preparing to possibly only offer drive-thru and delivery
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
How you can help prevent COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus in Italy impacts cooking student from Chicago area
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Show More
Election judges have quit and polling places are opting out days before Illinois primary
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, light snow Saturday
Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board
Local businesses feel the impact of COVID-19
Federal prosecutors add to R Kelly's legal woes
More TOP STORIES News