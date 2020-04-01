Coronavirus update: Anti-viral drug developed to fight Ebola 'shows promise,' UIC Chicago investigators say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is participating in the international effort to test an experimental drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19.The anti-viral drug Remdesivir was originally developed to fight Ebola but was not successful.It has few side effects and the lead investigator at the University of Illinois at Chicago said it shows promise for the novel coronavirus.The treatment is delivered through an IV, and UIC officials told the ABC7 I-Team they began infusing hospitalized adult patients last week.Investigators will study the drug to see if it provides clinical benefits compared to a placebo.Northwestern Medicine was also selected as a trial site for the National Institutes of Health study.