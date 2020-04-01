Health & Fitness

Coronavirus update: Anti-viral drug developed to fight Ebola 'shows promise,' UIC Chicago investigators say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is participating in the international effort to test an experimental drug as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The anti-viral drug Remdesivir was originally developed to fight Ebola but was not successful.

It has few side effects and the lead investigator at the University of Illinois at Chicago said it shows promise for the novel coronavirus.

The treatment is delivered through an IV, and UIC officials told the ABC7 I-Team they began infusing hospitalized adult patients last week.

Investigators will study the drug to see if it provides clinical benefits compared to a placebo.

Northwestern Medicine was also selected as a trial site for the National Institutes of Health study.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagonorthwestern universityu.s. & worldebolauniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
'You do not want this': Berwyn father survives serious case of COVID-19
Chicago pastor, Hobart pastor's wife among latest coronavirus victims
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
US coronavirus death toll eclipses China's reported number
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Volunteer moves in to care for COVID-19 patient with disabilities
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
Chicago community members, businesses build medical boxes for local hospitals
Jefferson Park boy marks birthday with parade amid pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly overnight
Should you wear a face mask? White House considering new stance, Fauci says
More TOP STORIES News