Chicago skyline goes dark in memory of COVID-19 victims

Wrigley Field - will turn off the marquee and exterior signage and then relight with #brightertogether message

Soldier Field - will light up the colonnade amber and displaying candle images.

Navy Pier - will turn off the Ferris wheel and then light up an amber color with #brightertogether message.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Building will create the shape of a candle on the building exterior.

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago (BOMA) including theMART, Willis Tower, One Prudential Plaza and dozens of others, will go dark before lighting amber like a candle flame.

Chicago Public Library Branches that are open at 6pm will encourage staff to step outside and light candles.

Churches and places of worship across the city will ring their bells in observation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans were encouraged to take part in the National COVID-19 Memorial Service to remember the lives lost to COVID-19 on Tuesday.At 6 p.m., residents and businesses across the city were asked to turn off their lights and electronics, step outside their home or workplace, and light a candle in a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to the virus, according to release from the city.Following 10 minutes of reflection, the lights were turned back on at 6:10 p.m. to symbolize moving from darkness to light, the release said."It is this light that will continue to guide us out of the darkness we have experienced and into the brilliant recovery that will be sure to come once we put this terrible pandemic behind us," said Mayor Lightfoot in the release.The city is encouraging participants to use the hashtag #BrighterTogether on social media.Local buildings and institutions participating: