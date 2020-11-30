Family, friends mourn Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, co-workers remembered Guadalupe Lopez.Lopez was a calm, reassuring voice 9-1-1 callers for decades.Colleagues of the longtime Office of Emergency Management and Communications dispatcher saluted his casket-parked right in front of his workplace of over 33 years."This partly shows the type of person Lupe was and what he meant to the City of Chicago," said Rich Guidice.Lopez's longtime partner shared a heartfelt tribute."I'm Lyna, and Lupe and I were partners for over 22 years. So today is going to be a solemn day for most of us up here. So keep us in your thoughts and your prayers," she said.Lopez, 58, died after contracting COVID-19 in November.Lopez's wife, Maria, remains hospitalized in the ICU with the virus and has been placed on a ventilator.The Lopez family has urged people to take the coronavirus seriously, especially now during the holiday season.Lopez is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.