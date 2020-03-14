Health & Fitness

Lakeview bar to screen patrons amid COVID-19 concerns; Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day festivities bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, with the downtown parade and river dyeing. But concerns over spreading COVID-19 led to the postponement, according to the parade's website.

While Chicago's festivities are all canceled, restaurants and bars are staying open to celebrate under new crowd size restrictions.

RELATED: Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Officials stressed that those who do decide to celebrate should use good judgement, remember to cover coughs, wash your hands and keep social distancing.

The Schoolyard Tavern in Lakeview said it is taking extra precautions to keep staff and customers safe from the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
EMBED More News Videos

The Center for Disease Control says you should avoid large groups of people and stay at least 6 feet away from the nearest person.



Beginning Saturday, no one will be allowed inside without getting their temperature taken.

They are also using disposable cups, plates and cutlery until further notice, and will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.



They will be capping the restaurant's capacity at 88.

WATCH: St. Patrick's Day celebration organizers, participants disappointed but understanding about cancellation
EMBED More News Videos

Organizers and participants in this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities are disappointed that the parades have been canceled, but understand it's important for public health.



The decision to postponed activities comes following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health experts, the mayor's office said.

"We all know what the St. Patrick's Day celebrations mean to us in the city of Chicago - but as elected leaders, we can't take any chances with the health of our residents," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Because of what we've seen nationally and across the world of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call and I thank Mayor Lightfoot for her leadership in this difficult situation. Now that we've reached the stage where we're seeing regular new cases-reflecting additional spread within our communities-we have to make every effort to minimize further spread."

Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagomchenry countykane countyloophealthst. patrick's daycdcillnessjb pritzkercoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Man wearing ski mask stabs 2 on CTA Red Line train in Uptown
Chicago Park District cleaning facilities to accommodate students during school closures
Show More
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Man shot while driving in Lakeview
Coronavirus pandemic sends 2020 presidential campaign into virtual phase
Local businesses feel the impact of COVID-19
Many Cook County Circuit Court cases postponed for 30 days: judge
More TOP STORIES News