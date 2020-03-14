Lakeview bar to screen patrons amid COVID-19 concerns; Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed

While Chicago's festivities are all canceled, restaurants and bars are staying open to celebrate under new crowd size restrictions.
Officials stressed that those who do decide to celebrate should use good judgement, remember to cover coughs, wash your hands and keep social distancing.
The Schoolyard Tavern in Lakeview said it is taking extra precautions to keep staff and customers safe from the virus.
Beginning Saturday, no one will be allowed inside without getting their temperature taken.
They are also using disposable cups, plates and cutlery until further notice, and will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.
They will be capping the restaurant's capacity at 88.
The decision to postponed activities comes following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health experts, the mayor's office said.
"We all know what the St. Patrick's Day celebrations mean to us in the city of Chicago - but as elected leaders, we can't take any chances with the health of our residents," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Because of what we've seen nationally and across the world of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call and I thank Mayor Lightfoot for her leadership in this difficult situation. Now that we've reached the stage where we're seeing regular new cases-reflecting additional spread within our communities-we have to make every effort to minimize further spread."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.