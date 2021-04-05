COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Gallagher Way vaccination site opens Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago opens two new mass vaccination sites Monday at Gallagher Way, near Wrigley Field and Chicago State University.

Vaccine shots will be given at Gallagher Way with the goal of administering 2,000 doses pe- day.

Two new mass vaccine sites open in Chicago Monday, including one at Gallagher Way near Wrigley Field.



The location is by appointment only, serving those in groups 1A, 1B and 1C. By Sunday night, all appointments were taken, but additional appointments are expected to be announced. Those appointments will be available on zocdoc.com/vaccine.

This site opens at a good time as Chicago is seeing an uptick in cases - especially among adults 18-39 and particularly on the North Side.

Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?


Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



The site officially opens up with a news conference set for 9 a.m.

The mass vaccination site at Chicago State University also opens Monday.

SEE ALSO | Illinois COVID vaccine efforts expand across state as other COVID-19 metrics rise

Initially appointments are only available to those living in zip codes 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.
