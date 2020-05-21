Coronavirus Chicago: City restaurants won't be ready for outdoor dining by May 29, Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she doesn't think Chicago restaurants will be ready to reopen for outdoor dining by May 29.
"My hope is that soon, in June, we will be ready," Lightfoot said.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced he would allow restaurants to open outdoor dining in the next phase of reopening. He expects the entire state will be ready to move to Phase 3 on May 29.
Lightfoot made the remark as she announced several measures to help those facing mental health challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.
"The COVID-19 crisis has been hard on all of us and its challenges have taken many forms - including challenges to our mental health," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The issues we're addressing now didn't start when COVID-19 hit our city, and they aren't going to end with it either. We will continue to work with our city's advocates, experts, patients and communities to enhance mental healthcare in Chicago and give our residents and families the support many so desperately need."
The Chicago Department of Public Health is partnering with four community mental health organizations: Friend Health, Healthcare Alternative Systems, Thresholds, and Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare and providing $1.2 million in funding to expand access to mental health services.
"These teams will provide services to persons who may benefit from a higher level of support and will increase community-based mental health services in communities of highest need across Chicago," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "This is so important right now because COVID-19 can exacerbate pre-existing vulnerabilities in those with mental health conditions."
CDPH is also buying doxy.me to provide digital mental health services at mental health centers in Bronzeville, Englewood, West Elsdon, Lawndale and North River.
The city has also partnered with Ten Percent Happier to launch a new website, Windy City Wellness, which can be visited at www.tenpercent.com/chicago.
Mayor Lightfoot said access to these services is available to everyone regardless of income level or citizenship status.
On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council held a virtual meeting where Mayor Lightfoot urged them to continue to focus on COVID-19 relief for residents.
