Coronavirus Illinois: Cicero, Skokie issue orders to wear face masks in public amid COVID-19 pandemic

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Wearing a mask is now an order, not just a recommendation, in a growing number of Chicago suburbs.
Glenview, Cicero and Skokie are all mandating residents and visitors to mask up for trips to essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The idea is not to be punitive, but to help everybody take care of themselves, stay healthy," said Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen.
The village's mayor said those caught without a mask will receive gentle reminders, rather than fines. The order will go into effect Thursday, April 16 at 5 p.m. and remain until the end of the village's "stay-at-home" order, Skokie officials said.
So far, the northern suburb has 263 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths.
Not yet at peak, Mayor Van Dusen is concerned that with more talk of reopening the economy, people will relax precautions like wearing masks.
"We need to beat this thing first," Van Dusen said. "The worst thing we can possible do is reopen and get a second wave of this."
There are exceptions to the mask mandate, such as no face covering in your car, home or while exercising outdoors.
For more information visit: skokie.org.
Glenview has a similar order in place that requires residents to wear a face covering when in public spaces. That order went into effect Sunday.
With 250 confirmed cases in Cicero, an order is underway there as well.
"We are trying to do whatever we can to stem the increase in virus infection," said Ray Hanania, a member of Cicero Town and Board.
Cicero Town and Board President Larry Dominick signed an executive order that mandates all 'essential business' employees and customers wear a face covering while on the premises.
The order will go into effect at midnight.
The order states if an employee or visitor refuses to wear a face covering, then the business must decline entry to the individual.
Town officials said a special task force composed of members from the Cicero Police Department, the Cicero Business License Department, and the Cicero Health Department has been formed to enforce the order.
Failure to comply with the order will result in a citation and a fine, town officials said. A second offense for non-compliance will result in the immediate revocation of the business license.
For more information visit: thetownofcicero.com.
In the city of Chicago, where mask wearing is spotty, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it'll remain a recommendation for now.
"I think the guidance that we have given is the right guidance," Lightfoot said. "If you cannot social distance comfortably or you feel the need to wear a face covering, people are doing that."
Although, there are still people entering essential Chicago businesses not wearing masks.
Gov. Pritzker said he's seriously considering an order.
While there is a push for masks, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines remind parents that infants or toddlers under the age of 2 should not wear a mask because they could suffocate.
