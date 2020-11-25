Widow of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 now hospitalized in ICU on ventilator, son says

Officers in Chicago rely on their dispatchers while serving and protecting this city. For #ChicagoPolice officers working in @ChicagoCAPS10 & @ChicagoCAPS11, Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends. https://t.co/MmENRiiawM — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 16, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago 911 dispatcher died from COVID-19 earlier this month, and now his wife is seriously sick with the same disease.As she fights for her life, their son is pleading for people to stay home for the holidays. Ricardo Lopez called what his family is currently going through "a nightmare," and says other families can avoid the same fate."There's going to be more Thanksgivings. There's going to be more holidays," Ricardo Lopez said. "There's going to be more celebrations. There's going to be more birthdays in the future. Don't, don't make this the last one."Relatives say 56-year-old Maria Lopez is currently in ICU on a ventilator. Her husband, 58-year-old Lupe Lopez, a longtime OEMC dispatcher, lost his battle with COVID-19 just two weeks ago.The Archer Heights couple was admitted together to a hospital earlier this month. At one point, Lupe was doing better, but then he suffered a stroke and passed away.Heartbroken family members said Maria had to hear the news alone in her hospital room."The love of her life, the man she's been married to for 30-plus years, having to say goodbye through a FaceTime because you can't even be in the same room," Ricardo Lopez said. "That hurts me more than anything that I can't even be with my mom right now. I can't be there to comfort her."Maria, a grandmother of four, was placed in the ICU on Friday, her son said. Her condition has stabilized somewhat, but she remains sedated on a ventilator at Loyola Medical Center.Ricardo said his father was a frontline worker who loved his job, loved helping people and knew the risks of leaving the home during this pandemic.He is urging people to be smart during this holiday season and forego traditional celebrations.