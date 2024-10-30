Colorado teen hospitalized with kidney failure blames tainted McDonald's burger for illness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- A trip to McDonalds has cost a Colorado teen two weeks of school -- and nearly ended her life.

She's among dozens of victims of the deadly e-coli outbreak blamed on an ingredient in one of the chain's popular sandwiches.

The teen is hospitalized with kidney failure after she says she ate tainted burgers at McDonald's.

"I have a central line in my neck," said Kamberlyn Bowler.

Bowler is one of at least 75 people sickened by an e-coli outbreak linked to onions On Quarter Pounders.

The outbreak spread to 13 states, with one death confirmed.

Bowler says she ate Quarter Pounders in Grand Junction, Colorado, in the weeks before the outbreak was reported.

Then, she started getting stomach cramps so bad that she says she couldn't get out of bed and was "surviving on popsicles."

"Acute kidney failure, and HUS is what we were told first. They came back and said that she had E. coli," said Bowler mother, Brittany Randall.

She received dialysis for 10 days.

Her family's lawyer also represents 32 other alleged victims of the outbreak.

"When you go to McDonald's, you are placing an incredible amount of trust that McDonald's have done everything it can to make sure its food is safe," said the family lawyer, Ron Simon.

Quarter Pounders are expected back on the menu this week, but without onions -- for now.

MacDonald's CEO apologized on a conference call on Tuesday.

"The recent spate of E. coli cases is deeply concerning, and hearing reports of how this has impacted our customers has been wrenching for us," said McDonald's chairman, president and CEO, Chris Kempczinski.

Bowler's mom says she's worried about the medical bills piling up. McDonald's has not commented on the lawsuits, only saying it's committed to food safety.