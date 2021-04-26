Health & Fitness

Cook County vaccine sites accepting walk-ins starting Monday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cook County now accepting vaccine walk-ins

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Health is welcoming walking-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites starting Monday.

Chicago was already accepting walk-ins at all of its city-run sites. You can show up and register on-site, but appointments are still recommended.

Sites in Tinley Park and Matteson has already started accepting walk-ins last week. They are now joined by sites in Des Plaines, Forest Park, River Grove and South Holland.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m..

Walk-ins are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

RELATED: Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Supply, expanded eligibility, vaccine hesitancy may be to blame

This comes with a push to get more Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC says millions of people are getting their first doses, but skipping the second.

Health experts say vaccine hesitancy could be to blame as there are some side effects being reported with the second shot.

"With one dose of the mRNA vaccine, we don't have enough studies to see how much effect that has long term. We know that it does confer some effectiveness, but it's definitely far less than getting a two-dose series," said Dr. Zachary Rubin, a clinical immunologist.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 92-percent of people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna and 8-percent of those eligible, meaning 5-million Americans may have missed their second dose.

Authorities are still working to figure out why people are skipping that second dose. They think it could be vaccine hesitancy or problems accessing the second shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriver grovedes plainessouth hollandtinley parkmattesoncook countyforest parkcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 30, fatally shot inside car in Roseland
24 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Skip your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late
Man charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder drove car for 2 shooters: prosecutors
Uber rides and your safety: How the rideshare company is helping fight crime
Show More
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
Markham mayor pushes back amid election controversy
Chicago Weather: Windy, warm Monday
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
More TOP STORIES News