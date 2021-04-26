Cook County vaccine sites accepting walk-ins starting Monday

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Health is welcoming walking-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites starting Monday.
Chicago was already accepting walk-ins at all of its city-run sites. You can show up and register on-site, but appointments are still recommended.
Sites in Tinley Park and Matteson has already started accepting walk-ins last week. They are now joined by sites in Des Plaines, Forest Park, River Grove and South Holland.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m..
Walk-ins are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
This comes with a push to get more Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC says millions of people are getting their first doses, but skipping the second.
Health experts say vaccine hesitancy could be to blame as there are some side effects being reported with the second shot.
"With one dose of the mRNA vaccine, we don't have enough studies to see how much effect that has long term. We know that it does confer some effectiveness, but it's definitely far less than getting a two-dose series," said Dr. Zachary Rubin, a clinical immunologist.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 92-percent of people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna and 8-percent of those eligible, meaning 5-million Americans may have missed their second dose.
Authorities are still working to figure out why people are skipping that second dose. They think it could be vaccine hesitancy or problems accessing the second shot.
