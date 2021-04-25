Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Supply, expanded eligibility, vaccine hesitancy may be to blame

Why is this happening?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, and while many have been waiting to hear those words, there's concern that the U.S. might not reach herd immunity as soon as originally thought.Despite this, doctors are still urging everyone who is able to get vaccinated against the virus.As of Sunday morning, more than 225 million Americans have gotten at least one dose and about a quarter of the population are fully vaccinated.However, a trend some health experts are starting to see is people skipping their second doses of vaccine.Top health officials said the increase in missed second coronavirus vaccine doses was anticipated with the increase in eligibility, but they are now also focusing on firguring out why this may be the case.New data from the Center for Disease Control reported that only 92% of people are completing the two-dose series of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. That means about 8% of those eligible may have missed their second dose.That 8% translates to about 5 million Americans.Health officials are now reminding those that have missed their second dose that it is necessary in order to provide full immunity and to be considered fully vaccinated.Authorities are still working to figure that out to see if missed doses or delays are due to access, meaning supply or vaccine availability, or even vaccine hesitancy.For those who have missed their second dose recently, the CDC said it's not too late. You can still get your second dose if it's within six weeks after the first dose.