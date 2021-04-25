COVID-19 vaccine

Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Supply, expanded eligibility, vaccine hesitancy may be to blame

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Miss your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, and while many have been waiting to hear those words, there's concern that the U.S. might not reach herd immunity as soon as originally thought.

Despite this, doctors are still urging everyone who is able to get vaccinated against the virus.

As of Sunday morning, more than 225 million Americans have gotten at least one dose and about a quarter of the population are fully vaccinated.

However, a trend some health experts are starting to see is people skipping their second doses of vaccine.

Top health officials said the increase in missed second coronavirus vaccine doses was anticipated with the increase in eligibility, but they are now also focusing on firguring out why this may be the case.

New data from the Center for Disease Control reported that only 92% of people are completing the two-dose series of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. That means about 8% of those eligible may have missed their second dose.

That 8% translates to about 5 million Americans.

Health officials are now reminding those that have missed their second dose that it is necessary in order to provide full immunity and to be considered fully vaccinated.

Why is this happening?



Authorities are still working to figure that out to see if missed doses or delays are due to access, meaning supply or vaccine availability, or even vaccine hesitancy.

For those who have missed their second dose recently, the CDC said it's not too late. You can still get your second dose if it's within six weeks after the first dose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins as IL reports 2,035 new COVID cases
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Our Chicago: Is it safe to travel amid COVID-19?
Chicago clinic offers single-dose shots after CDC Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause lifted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway as stars arrive
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
Man, 18, expected at bond court after being charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago ties to look out for during Oscars 2021
Man charged for attacking Chicago police detective who was investigating murder
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, breezy Sunday night
Avoid catfish scams as post-pandemic dating heats back up
Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins as IL reports 2,035 new COVID cases
Chicago man ID'd as victim of serial killer nearly 40 years after remains discovered in shallow grave
Best picture winners list: Every movie to win top Oscar
More TOP STORIES News