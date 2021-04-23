Health & Fitness

Chicago COVID vaccination sites now accepting walk-ins

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago COVID vaccination sites now accepting walk-ins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-operated COVID vaccine sites will begin accepting walk-ins Friday.

The sites include the United Center, Chicago State University and Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

"The good news, and I really want people to hear this, is that if you want a vaccine in Chicago, you can absolutely get one," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "You can get one today."

RELATED: Loretto Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens to serve Austin residents

While a limited number of walk-ins will be welcome, appointments are still preferred.

It's not just in the city, two Cook County sites are also welcoming walk-ins in Matteson and Tinley Park and officials in DuPage county are considering expanding hours.

More vaccine supply is coming in, and online demand for appointments have decreased.

Rush University Medical Center is now calling thousands of patients who have yet to get the shot and talking them through their concerns.

"And if they're not quite ready to schedule it, sometimes just talking it through that one day, we'll get a call back the next morning once they've been able to sleep on it, and we've got them scheduled," said Phillip Quick, Rush University Medical Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sideunited centercoronavirus chicagowrigley fieldcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD shoots suspect in Jaslyn Adams murder during I-290 chase
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler
UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Oak Park
Man dies after Little Village house fire; 4 displaced: CPD
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
Show More
Guthries Tavern will reopen under new ownership
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Lake Michigan warming a troubling sign of climate change
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with showers Friday
More TOP STORIES News