Cook County vaccine sites now accepting walk-ins

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Cook County Health is now welcoming walking-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites.
Chicago was already accepting walk-ins at all of its city-run sites. You can show up and register on-site, but appointments are still recommended.
Sites in Tinley Park and Matteson has already started accepting walk-ins last week. They are now joined by sites in Des Plaines, Forest Park, River Grove and South Holland.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m..
Walk-ins are accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Now people like Vito Messa from Norridge can simply walk into the Triton College site, register and get his shot on the spot.
"The convenience...it's way convenient because like I said, I just passed by here so I didn't have to go out of my way to stop," Messa said.
Don Christiansen has had trouble scheduling his second shot. His whole family has been trying to help him find one close-by.
"I live in River Grove now," he said. "I'm 69 years old and it's been a pain in the butt to get a shot around here."
Christiansen, who received the Moderna vaccine first, ultimately couldn't walk into the Triton College site Monday, finding out they're giving the Pfizer vaccine, but he has an appointment somewhere else. All of the trouble though was worth it.
"It might discourage some people but I wanna go see my kids and my grandchild and my sisters and brothers and travel without worrying about getting sick," Christiansen said.
Juanita Najera also walked in to get a vaccine, citing trouble arranging that second shot.
"I think getting a second dose is very important even some people are hesitant but for the most part everybody that I know wants the second dose," she said.
This comes with a push to get more Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC says millions of people are getting their first doses, but skipping the second.
Health experts say vaccine hesitancy could be to blame as there are some side effects being reported with the second shot.
"With one dose of the mRNA vaccine, we don't have enough studies to see how much effect that has long term. We know that it does confer some effectiveness, but it's definitely far less than getting a two-dose series," said Dr. Zachary Rubin, a clinical immunologist.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 92-percent of people have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna and 8-percent of those eligible, meaning 5-million Americans may have missed their second dose.
Authorities are still working to figure out why people are skipping that second dose. They think it could be vaccine hesitancy or problems accessing the second shot.
