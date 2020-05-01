COVID-19 alternate care facility at Chicago's McCormick Place being dismantled, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6074729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get a first look inside the makeshift hospital built to care for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An alternate care facility set up at Chicago's McCormick Place to treat COVID-19 patients is now being phased out of use.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to dismantle the massive, makeshift treatment center on Friday."The McCormick Place Alternate Care Facility was originally developed out of an abundance of caution and based on data projections of over 40,000 hospitalizations in matter of weeks, and the facility was meant to relieve that anticipated pressure on our local healthcare systems," Pritzker said in a statement. "Today, we are pleased to report that the curve is flattening, and our local hospitals and healthcare systems continue to operate with capacity, therefore, the McCormick Place ACF will stop operating in its clinical needs testing phase."Patients who are currently being treated at McCormick Place will continue to get care until they recover. The negative pressure tents will also stay in place for now, according to state and local leaders."While this marks a critical moment and a large step forward in our collective fight against COVID-19, we must stay the course until data shows further progress in a reduction of new cases and as widespread testing comes online," Pritzker said.