coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus outbreak: Nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 speaks out after working while sick at Westchester facility; 11 test positive

By
WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- There's growing concern about an outbreak of cases at the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center where at least 11 people have tested positive.

Now, a nurse there who is among those who have COVID-19 is speaking out.

A little more than a week ago Terralyn Baugh was still working at the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center, but she said she had been feeling sick for several days before that.

It wasn't until last Wednesday that she was tested for COVID-19, and has since been hospitalized and is trying to recover.

"Right now I'm in pain and can't breathe at normal levels," Baugh said.

Between the time she began feeling sick and getting her coronavirus test, she said she may have passed the virus to other staff and patients at the facility.

"We could have spread it to each other," Baugh said. "That's my major concern, is if I picked up this gave it to someone else."

A patient at the facility, 77-year-old Mary Clemon, is now also hospitalized as she awaits her COVID-19 testing results. Her family is praying for her recovery but also asking questions about the facility.

A spokesperson for the facility said patients who have tested positive are now hospitalized outside the facility, releasing a statement that read:

"The safety and health of our residents and our employees is our highest priority. We are working diligently to take heightened precautions and to adhere to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC)."

Community activist Andrew Holmes said several of the patients who've been diagnosed have reached out to him.

"I'm very concerned about the employees; and any employee, anyone who goes in and out of the facility needs to be tested," Holmes said.

Several employees said while there may be as 11 confirmed cases at the facility, there could be many others who haven't yet been tested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowestchestercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago celebrity chef helps provide food boxes to hospitality workers during pandemic
Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans for CPS, City Colleges
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
SkyArt helps kids stay creative during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases surge over 5K as state works to open overflow medical facilities
Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans for CPS, City Colleges
What to know about Illinois' 5,057 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Healthcare workers answer call to return to frontline of coronavirus pandemic
Crete grandfather dies from COVID-19 in Ind. hospital
Naperville pastor dies after positive COVID-19 test, family says
Show More
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Chicago celebrity chef helps provide food boxes to hospitality workers during pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Suicide prevention groups report uptick in calls amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News