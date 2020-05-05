Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 testing site opening in Hammond, Ind.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Tuesday in Hammond, Indiana.
Much of Indiana has loosened stay-at-home restrictions, but not in Lake County, which has a much higher rate of cases than neighboring counties.
The site located at 1231 E Gostlin St. is Hammond's first testing site.
RELATED: Latest updates on Indiana's coronavirus cases, deaths and response
You must bring your state ID to prove you are a resident of Lake County and you must show symptoms of the virus. The site will be able to test up to 100 people per-day and will open for at least five days.
"If we have an opportunity where we get a better handle on supplies, etc., we're going to expand that," said Michael Repay, president of the Lake County Board of Commissioners.
The new location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and test results should be available in 48 hours.
As Lake County ramps up its testing, elsewhere, the majority of the Hoosier state has already started to reopen, moving into Phase Two of the state's plan.
Business owners in neighboring Porter County said they are cautiously moving forward.
"What my feat would be is that a whole bunch of people come in and I won't be able to go ahead and regulate it," said Michelle Wagner of Chelle's Boutique and Garage.
RELATED: Reopening Indiana: Restrictions on business lifted in much of state as part of Gov. Holcomb's plan
Phase Two includes: Lifting travel restrictions, allowing social gatherings of up to 25 people following CDC social distancing guidelines, the opening of non-essential manufacturing and industrial operations and retail businesses, including shopping malls may open at 50-percent capacity.
Lake, Marion and Cass counties will move to Phase Two at a later date.
Here's how reopening look in Indiana:
Stage 3 begins May 24, with playgrounds, gyms and movie theaters allowed to reopen.
Stage 4 is June 14, with bars and nightclubs allowed to reopen
Stage 5 is July 4; fairs and festivals will be allowed, and retail and restaurants can operate at full capacity.
Coronavirus Indiana: COVID-19 testing site opening in Hammond, Ind.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News