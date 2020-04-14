coronavirus testing

Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 testing site opens in Markham

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A new coronavirus testing site has opened in south suburban Markham Tuesday morning.

The opening of the new site comes after Governor JB Pritzker has said he wants to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in African American communities.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The new testing site is located at 3824 West 159th Place. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tests are available for anyone 65 or older or anyone over the age of 17 who has pre-existing medical conditions. It's also open to all first responders and health care workers of any age with symptoms.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarkhamcoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
UChicago launches COVID-19 blood plasma trial as prospective treatment
FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 death toll nears 800 as Pritzker, Lightfoot weigh-in on shutdown length
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
2 found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
As Cook Co. grapples with climbing death count, pop-up morgue troubles neighbors
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Coronavirus: when can we travel again
Show More
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Wilmette woman born during Spanish flu dies from COVID-19 at age 101
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Tuesday; a few flurries possible
From virtual tours to drive-by appraisals, real estate agents adapt to COVID-19
Dad creates Disney sidewalk art during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News