Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 testing site opens in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A new coronavirus testing site has opened in south suburban Markham Tuesday morning.The opening of the new site comes after Governor JB Pritzker has said he wants to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in African American communities.The new testing site is located at 3824 West 159th Place. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Tests are available for anyone 65 or older or anyone over the age of 17 who has pre-existing medical conditions. It's also open to all first responders and health care workers of any age with symptoms.