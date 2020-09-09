AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused at Chicago hospitals after overseas patient reported illness

It's not yet known if they are related to the vaccine.
Three Chicago hospitals, Northwestern, Rush and Stroger, are among the facilities around the world set to take part in the trial.
The hospitals said they had not administered the trial vaccine to anyone at this point but had been enrolling volunteers.
The lead researcher at Rush told ABC 7 "We should take comfort that the safeguards in place are working as we await more information."
It's not uncommon for vaccine trials to be paused when possible issues arise, health experts said.
The drugmaker said it's still hoping to "minimize impact on the trial timeline".
"We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline," the company statement said.
The development came the same day that AstraZeneca and eight other drugmakers issued an unusual pledge, vowing to uphold the highest ethical and scientific standards in developing their vaccines.
The announcement also follows worries that President Donald Trump will pressure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's proven to be safe and effective.
The U.S. has invested billions of dollars in efforts to quickly develop multiple vaccines against COVID-19. But public fears that a vaccine is unsafe or ineffective could be disastrous, derailing the effort to vaccinate millions of Americans.
It is not yet clear how long the pause in the trial will last.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.