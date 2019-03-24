CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states, including Illinois

CVS stores are now selling some cannabis-based products in eight states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.The pharmacy chain says the items include topicals such as creams, sprays and lotions.CVS specified it is not selling any CBD-containing supplements or food additives and all the products comply with applicable laws.CBD is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in consumer products. Companies are adding the non-psychoactive cannabis compound to food, beverages and skin care products.